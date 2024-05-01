Bomb threat in East Delhi schools: DCP asks people not to panic as searches underway

Follow us on Image Source : MOTHER MARY SCHOOL WEBSITE An image of Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar.

Delhi schools bomb threat: Panic gripped after multiple schools across Delhi received a bomb threat through email on Wednesday morning. Following this, students were evacuated from schools, as per Delhi Police officials. The bomb threat was also received by several schools in Eastern Delhi, including Mayur Vihar and Shrestha Vihar. According to the information, Ahlcon School, and Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar received the threat. Meanwhile, details of other schools in the region are yet to be confirmed.

Mother Mary School's message to parents

Meanwhile, the Mother Mary School notified the parents about the incident and asked them to receive their wards from respective bus stops. "An email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school. As such the students are being dispersed immediately as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly collect your wards from your respective bus stops. On footer, parents are requested to kindly come and collect their wards immediately. The Bus Route Incharges will keep you updated about the movement of the buses from time to time," the message read.

East Delhi DCP's reaction

Speaking on the matter, DCP East Delhi Apoorva Gupta said that teams have reached the spot and the students have been sent back to their homes. "Checking is being done with the help of the bomb squad. We appeal to everyone that there is no need to panic..."she told news agency ANI.

Searches underway

All schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been closed as a precaution and the children have been sent back and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being followed, as per authorities. Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to all schools and search operations are underway.

Delhi LG takes stock of situation

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena who is inspecting one of the schools that received the threat said that he had sought a detailed probe from the Delhi Police Commissioner. "Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses. I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared." LG VK Saxena said.

