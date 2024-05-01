Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
Australia announce squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Mitchell Marsh named captain

Mitchell Marsh will be leading Australia for the first time in an ICC event. He has been captaining Australia in the shortest format of the game for quite some time now.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 7:49 IST
Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

Mitchell Marsh has been named as the skipper of Australia's 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Steve Smith is a notable absentee as the selectors have picked batters who can accelerate at a brisk run rate.

More to follow.....

