Australia announce squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Mitchell Marsh named captain

Mitchell Marsh has been named as the skipper of Australia's 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Steve Smith is a notable absentee as the selectors have picked batters who can accelerate at a brisk run rate.
More to follow.....
Mitchell Marsh has been named as the skipper of Australia's 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Steve Smith is a notable absentee as the selectors have picked batters who can accelerate at a brisk run rate.
More to follow.....
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News