Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mayank Yadav walks off field without completing his spell after suspected injury

Mayank Yadav walks off field without completing his spell after suspected injury

Mayank Yadav missed the previous five matches for Lucknow Super Giants due to abdominal soreness. The speedster made a return to the team after a long gap but has again raised injury concerns as he went off the field without completing his complete spell in the LSG vs MI game.

Varun Malik Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2024 22:10 IST
Mayank Yadav.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mayank Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants speedster Mayank Yadav walked off the field without completing his quota of four overs during his team's game against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 30. Mayank made a return to the league after missing out on five back-to-back games in the tournament. 

Mayank began to bowl right after the powerplay ended and when he was in his final over in the 19th over of the innings the pacer went back off the field after bowling just one ball of his last over. The pace sensation got the wicket of Mohammad Nabi on a hard length that broke the stumps after hitting the batter's inside edge and thigh. 

Soon after that delivery, the pacer went off the field without bowling the rest of the five balls. To complete his over, Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq came to bowl his final over of the day. There has been no update given by any LSG member on the pacer's suspected injury.

He did not have the best days with the ball in the match. The pacer was hit for 31 runs in his 3.1 overs of the day. Even though he bowled a delivery at around 152 Kmph, Mayank seemed a bit off the track in terms of his line and lengths today.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement