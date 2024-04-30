Mayank Yadav walks off field without completing his spell after suspected injury

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mayank Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants speedster Mayank Yadav walked off the field without completing his quota of four overs during his team's game against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 30. Mayank made a return to the league after missing out on five back-to-back games in the tournament.

Mayank began to bowl right after the powerplay ended and when he was in his final over in the 19th over of the innings the pacer went back off the field after bowling just one ball of his last over. The pace sensation got the wicket of Mohammad Nabi on a hard length that broke the stumps after hitting the batter's inside edge and thigh.

Soon after that delivery, the pacer went off the field without bowling the rest of the five balls. To complete his over, Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq came to bowl his final over of the day. There has been no update given by any LSG member on the pacer's suspected injury.

He did not have the best days with the ball in the match. The pacer was hit for 31 runs in his 3.1 overs of the day. Even though he bowled a delivery at around 152 Kmph, Mayank seemed a bit off the track in terms of his line and lengths today.

