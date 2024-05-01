Canada: Opposition leader calls Trudeau 'wacko PM', kicked out of Parliament | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE) Canadian PM Justin Trudeau speakers as opposition leader Pierre Poilievre looks on.

Ottawa: In an unusual development, the leader of the Canadian opposition Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday after he called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a "wacko", in the latest clash between the two leaders ahead of the general election next year. The opposition right-of-centre Conservatives are well ahead of Trudeau's Liberal Party in the polls leading to the election.

The incident started when Poilievre criticised what he called Trudeau's refusal to crack down on drug overdoses. "Since the NDP has asked him to reverse course on his and formally their radical policy, 22 British Columbians have died of drug overdoses. But he continues to allow those drugs to kill the people in our hospitals and on our public transit. When will we put an end to this wacko policy by this wacko prime minister?" he said.

While Conservative parliamentarians applauded Poilievre's remarks, House Speaker Greg Fergus, a Liberal, told the opposition leader that the comment was both unparliamentary and unacceptable and repeatedly asked him to withdraw the comment. However, Poilievre declined on each occasion, saying instead he would use the word extremist or radical.

"Poilievre, I have to name you for disregarding the authority of the chair. Pursuant to the authority granted to me by standing Order 11, I order you to withdraw from the House or from any participation by judicial process for the remainder of this day's sitting," said Fergus after Poilievre declined to withdraw his 'wacko' remark against Trudeau.

Poilievre, who left the chamber with his legislators, later repeated his attack on Trudeau's stance on drugs. "This is a wacko policy from a wacko PM that's destroying lives," he said in a social media post.

Liberal parliamentarian Steven MacKinnon, in charge of government business in the House, told reporters the incident had been a disgrace and showed a disrespect for institutions. Conservative MP Rachel Thomas said the chair was acting in a disgraceful manner, prompting Fergus to eject her from the House of Commons.

"Mr Speaker, the leader opposite is showing us exactly what shameful, spineless leadership looks like. He shakes hands with white nationalists to actively court the support of those members and has the nerve," said Trudeau after Poilievre was ejected from the House.

Trudeau vs Poilievre

Trudeau has a testy relationship with Poilievre, whom he accuses of being an extremist and a supporter of the Make America Great Again movement of former US President Donald Trump. Trudeau had earlier spoken to reporters on Tuesday and accused Poilievre of spending time with far-right groups.

"That is not responsible leadership. That is dangerous for democracy, it's dangerous for Canadians," he said. However, ejections from the House are relatively rare. The speaker's office was not immediately available to comment on the last time a leader of the official opposition had been booted out.

The next election must be held by late October 2025 and surveys of public opinion indicate the Conservatives would win a large majority over the center-left Liberals, who have been in power since November 2015.

