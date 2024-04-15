MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: When, where, and how to download mark sheets?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 soon

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon release the results of classes 10th, and 12th. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

It is expected that the MP board will first release the results of classes 5th and 8th. There are a lot of speculations on the release of results of classes 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th. Some reports say the results will be out after the announcement of class 10th and 12th results. As per media reports, the results will be announced after April 20. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results. Students and parents are advised to keep checking the official website of the MP Board. Once the results are out, the direct link to the results will be shared on the official websites of MPBSE — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

To download MP Board class 10 and 12 board exam results, the students can download their results by providing roll number, and application number as indicated on their admit cards.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: How to download?

Go to the official website of MP Board, mpresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024'

Enter your login credentials and click on 'submit'

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 and save it for future reference

The board conducted class 10th board exams from February 5 to 28 while class 12 board exams were conducted from February 6 to March 5. These exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm wherein more than 16 lakh students appeared in the exam.

Last year, the class 12 overall pass percentage was recorded at 55.28 percent whereas the class 10th exam result stood at 63.29 percent.