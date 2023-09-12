Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
MP Board Exam 2024: CM announces laptops for Class 12th students with 60 percent or above socres

CM made this announcement while addressing the 'Ladli Brahmin Yojana' event in Gwalior.

Published on: September 12, 2023 23:39 IST
MP Board Exam 2024: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced to give laptops as a reward to class 12 students of government schools who score 60 percent or more marks in the MP Board Exam 2024. Earlier, the Chief Minister had declared 75 percent marks as the criteria for the same

CM made this announcement while addressing the 'Ladli Brahmin Yojana' event in Gwalior. Furthermore, Chouhan said the top three rank holders from schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters. According to the scheme, the top three ranking students from schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters.

"Three top ranking students of schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters," he said. On July 20, the Madhya Pradesh government had transferred Rs 196.6 crore into the bank accounts of 78,641 students who secured 75 per cent or above in the state board Class XII exams for purchase of laptops.

MP Board Class 10 Datesheet 2024

Exam Dates

Subjects

February 5

Hindi

February 7

Urdu

February 9

Sanskrit

February 13

Mathematics

February 15

Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi(Only for Deaf & Dumb Students)- Painting(Only for Blind Students) - Music

February 19

English

February 22

Science

February 26

Social Science

February 28

NSQF

MP Board Class 12 Datesheet 2024

Exam Dates

Subjects

February 6

Hindi

February 8

English

February 12

Physics, Economics, Animal Hus. Milk Trade Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, First Question Paper of Vocational Course (VOC)

February 16

Biology

February 17

Informatics practices

February 20

Sanskrit

February 21

Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science and Maths useful for agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition, and Textile

February 27

Mathematics

February 28

Physical education, NSFQ

February 29

Political Science

March 3

Geography, Crop. Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health

March 5

Urdu / Marathi

MP Board Exams 2024 Datesheet

 

 

