MP Board Exam 2024: CM announces laptops for Class 12th students with 60 percent or above socres

MP Board Exam 2024: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced to give laptops as a reward to class 12 students of government schools who score 60 percent or more marks in the MP Board Exam 2024. Earlier, the Chief Minister had declared 75 percent marks as the criteria for the same

CM made this announcement while addressing the 'Ladli Brahmin Yojana' event in Gwalior. Furthermore, Chouhan said the top three rank holders from schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters. According to the scheme, the top three ranking students from schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters.

"Three top ranking students of schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters," he said. On July 20, the Madhya Pradesh government had transferred Rs 196.6 crore into the bank accounts of 78,641 students who secured 75 per cent or above in the state board Class XII exams for purchase of laptops.

MP Board Class 10 Datesheet 2024

Exam Dates Subjects February 5 Hindi February 7 Urdu February 9 Sanskrit February 13 Mathematics February 15 Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi(Only for Deaf & Dumb Students)- Painting(Only for Blind Students) - Music February 19 English February 22 Science February 26 Social Science February 28 NSQF

MP Board Class 12 Datesheet 2024

Exam Dates Subjects February 6 Hindi February 8 English February 12 Physics, Economics, Animal Hus. Milk Trade Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, First Question Paper of Vocational Course (VOC) February 16 Biology February 17 Informatics practices February 20 Sanskrit February 21 Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science and Maths useful for agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition, and Textile February 27 Mathematics February 28 Physical education, NSFQ February 29 Political Science March 3 Geography, Crop. Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health March 5 Urdu / Marathi

