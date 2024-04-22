President of QS University Rankings lauds India for highest performance improvement among all G20 nations

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN President of QS University Rankings with PM Modi

In a sweeping acknowledgement of India's academic prowess, the President of QS University Rankings, Nunzio Quacquarelli, lauded the nation for its remarkable strides in education. Amidst the bustling landscape of the G20 nations, India emerged as a beacon of progress, boasting the highest performance improvement. The latest QS World University Rankings by Subject were published on April 10th, starting with the Indian Higher Education system.

India emerged as world's fourth-largest producer of research

As per information shared by the President of QS University Rankings, Nunzio Quacquarelli, with an impressive 14 per cent year-on-year improvement in average rankings, Indian universities stood tall among their counterparts in the G20, showcasing a remarkable trajectory of progress. In terms of research output, India has become one of the world's most rapidly expanding research centres. From 2017 to 2022, its research output surged by an impressive 54 per cent, making it the world's fourth-largest producer of research. Behind this remarkable achievement stood visionary policies such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

latest QS subject rankings covered over 1,500 universities

A meeting between the Prime Minister and the President of QS University Rankings underscored Modi's unwavering commitment to revolutionize Indian education, as reflected in the ambitious targets outlined in the NEP. The latest QS subject rankings covered over 1,500 universities in 96 countries, showcasing excellence in 55 academic subjects and five faculty areas. As per information shared by Nunzio Quacquarelli, Indian universities making their mark across 44 out of the 55 QS Subject Rankings. Standout performances were noted in Computer Science, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Business Studies, and Physics to the forefront of academic excellence.

IoE played a vital role

The Institutes of Eminence (IoE) played a pivotal role in this success story, contributing significantly to 47 out of 69 Indian university positions within the top 100 in any of the Subject Rankings. Across Asia, India emerged as a powerhouse, boasting the second-highest number of featured universities in the QS Subject Rankings, trailing only behind China.