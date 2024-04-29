Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for traffic due to landslides amid continuous rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cracks have emerged in the mountains in several regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been shut down for traffic due to landslides amid continuous rains in Ramban. According to the information, cracks have emerged in the mountains in Mehad, Kishtwadi Patthar, and Gangru Ramsu area, leading to a complete closure of the highway.

In addition, vehicular movement has also been halted from both directions as continuous rainfall has triggered the falling of large rocks from the mountains. Efforts are underway by the administration to clear the landslides, with teams working since 5 am to remove debris and stones, as per an official.

Advisory issued amid inclement weather

Due to the adverse weather conditions expected, including rainfall and potential snowfall in higher altitudes, with isolated hailstorms forecasted from April 26 to April 30 by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar Station, residents of the district, particularly those living near the River Jhelum, its tributaries, and Nallahs, have been advised to avoid going near these water bodies and to limit their activities until the weather improves.

Additionally, tourists, local Shikara operators, sand miners, and individuals using boat crossing points on Dal Lake and River Jhelum are cautioned against attempting to cross these water bodies without first assessing their conditions. Meanwhile, the general public has been asked to contact Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Srinagar and Police Control Room Srinagar for any information.

Schools to be closed in Srinagar

Due to the adverse weather conditions and an avalanche warning issued by the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA), all schools in Srinagr will remain closed on Monday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students. However, teaching and non-teaching staff are required to report for duty to oversee the situation and safeguard the institutional assets of their respective schools.

(Inputs: Rahi Kapoor)

