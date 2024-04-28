Sunday, April 28, 2024
     
  5. J-K: One injured in firing incident in Udhampur

J-K: One injured in firing incident in Udhampur

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2024 9:54 IST
One person was injured in a firing incident in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said. The injured is a village defence guard (VDG). 

The firing was reported from Panara village of Basantgarh when a patrolling party of VDGs confronted some suspiciously moving persons, believed to be terrorists, in a forest area, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

