Monday, April 29, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Repolling today at one booth in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Repolling today at one booth in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With two phases of polling already completed, political parties have intensified their efforts as the third phase approaches. Amidst rallies, campaigns, and promises, the nation braces itself for another crucial phase in the democratic process.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2024 6:54 IST
Lok Sabha elections, Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP, Congress, PM Modi, rallies
Image Source : INDIA TV NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A at Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling is set to take place today at a polling station in Hanur which falls under Chamarajanagar Parliamentary Constituency in Karnataka. This comes after April 26 polling at this seat was declared void by the Election Commission. The EC took the decision after the Electronic Voting Machines were destroyed at the said polling station in Indiganatha village in Chamarajanagara district during a clash between two groups of people over whether to vote or not in the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold election rallies in Karnataka and Maharashtra today for the third phase of polling. The Congress in Kerala has also alleged "terrible mismanagement" of the Lok Sabha polls held in the state on April 26 and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate a comprehensive inquiry into it.

  • Apr 29, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections: Rajnath Singh to file nomination from Lucknow today

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, eyeing his third term from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency, is set to file his nomination today. According to reports, special arrangements have been made for the filing process to accommodate support from various sectors of society.

  • Apr 29, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress workers protest near Kanhaiya Kumar's office in Northeast Delhi, demand local candidate

    A group of Congress workers held a protest near the office of the party’s Northeast Delhi’s candidate for Lok Sabha polls Kanhaiya Kumar, demanding a local person to be nominated from the seat. The protest was held near the Maujpur metro station. Navdeep Sharma, one of the protesters, said they want a local candidate from the seat. "We want our own candidate or leader to fight otherwise, we should have a meeting so that we can express our feelings with the high command. We need a local candidate from among us; we don't want an outsider. Our dissatisfaction is not with anyone; we don't have any problem with anyone,” Sharma told the media. 

  • Apr 29, 2024 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    EC asks AAP to modify election campaign song, party hits out

    The Aam Aadmi Party claimed the Election Commission has "banned" its Lok Sabha campaign song "Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se Denge", but officials of the Delhi poll body said AAP was asked to modify the contents of the song since it violated EC's guidelines and advertising codes. The over two-minute campaign song, penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, was released at the party headquarters on last Thursday.

     

  • Apr 29, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Polls: Repolling to begin at 7 am at one booth in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

    The repolling at a polling station in Hanur which falls under Chamarajanagar Parliamentary Constituency in Karnataka will begin at 7 am today. This comes as voting in this constituency was declared void by the Election Commission on the basis of reports submitted by the Returning Officer and General Observer for Chamrajnagar Constituency and after taking all material circumstances into account. 

