Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Repolling today at one booth in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A at Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling is set to take place today at a polling station in Hanur which falls under Chamarajanagar Parliamentary Constituency in Karnataka. This comes after April 26 polling at this seat was declared void by the Election Commission. The EC took the decision after the Electronic Voting Machines were destroyed at the said polling station in Indiganatha village in Chamarajanagara district during a clash between two groups of people over whether to vote or not in the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold election rallies in Karnataka and Maharashtra today for the third phase of polling. The Congress in Kerala has also alleged "terrible mismanagement" of the Lok Sabha polls held in the state on April 26 and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate a comprehensive inquiry into it.

Follow the blog for the latest updates.