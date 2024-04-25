Thursday, April 25, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Schools in THESE states, UTs will remain closed tomorrow, check complete list

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for Phase 2 will be cast tomorrow, April 26 in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies. For the smooth conduction of the general election 2024, the schools in these constituencies will remain closed. Check complete list here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2024 16:19 IST
Schools in 88 constituencies will remain closed tomorrow,
Image Source : FILE Schools in 88 constituencies will remain closed tomorrow, April 26.

Indian Election Commission is all set to conduct the second phase of General Elections 2024 tomorrow, April 26. In this phase, 88 Lok Sabha constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories will participate. Due to election day, all schools, colleges, and institutions will remain closed tomorrow. Closure of schools and institutions on election day is a standard practice as schools and colleges often serve as polling stations. 

This year, the polling procedure is being held in seven phases which will be conducted over three months. The first round of elections was conducted across the nation on April 19, with the Northeastern states of Arunachal, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, and Sikkim. West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and others are some significant states. Many states will cast their first phase of voting tomorrow, while some states will hold their second phase of voting on the same day.

Here's the list of the states where voting will be cast in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and schools will remain closed tomorrow, April 26.

Constituency State/UT No. of seats
Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nagaon Assam
Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpu Bihar 4
Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker  Chhattisgarh 3
Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga Karnataka 14
Kasargod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur,Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram Kerala 20 
Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul Madhya Pradesh 7
 Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani Maharashtra
Outer Manipur Manipur 1
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran Rajasthan 13
Tripura East Tripura 1
Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura Uttar Pradesh 8
Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat West Bengal 3
Jammu and Kashmir  Jammu 1
