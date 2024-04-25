Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Schools in THESE states, UTs will remain closed tomorrow, check complete list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in 88 constituencies will remain closed tomorrow, April 26.

Indian Election Commission is all set to conduct the second phase of General Elections 2024 tomorrow, April 26. In this phase, 88 Lok Sabha constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories will participate. Due to election day, all schools, colleges, and institutions will remain closed tomorrow. Closure of schools and institutions on election day is a standard practice as schools and colleges often serve as polling stations.

This year, the polling procedure is being held in seven phases which will be conducted over three months. The first round of elections was conducted across the nation on April 19, with the Northeastern states of Arunachal, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, and Sikkim. West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and others are some significant states. Many states will cast their first phase of voting tomorrow, while some states will hold their second phase of voting on the same day.

Here's the list of the states where voting will be cast in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and schools will remain closed tomorrow, April 26.