Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: List of 88 constituencies, states, parties and candidates

The second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 26.

New Delhi: The second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on April 26 (Friday). Voters in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories will participate in the largest festival of democracy in the world. All 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Assam, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal and 1 each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur are going for polls in the second phase. The Election Commission had earlier announced that the voting in the Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh would not take place on April 26 in the second phase due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4.

Several key candidates are fighting the poll battle in the second phase. In Kerala, Congress party's Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, K Muraleedharan and K Sudhakaran, CPM candidates Elamaram Kareem, KK Shailaja, C Raveendranath and MV Jayarajan are in the fray. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) K Surendran, Suresh Gopi, V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar are also trying to open the saffron party's account from the southern state. In 2019, the BJP failed to get any seats from Kerala. Other important candidates include Thushar Velapally (BDJS), Thomas Chazhikadan (Kerala Congress-Mani), Francis George (Kerala Congress), NK Premachandran (RSP), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML) and Annie Raja (CPI).

In Karnataka, BJP's Shobha Karandlaje, Tejasvi Surya, PC Mohan, CN Manjunath and Govind Karjol are some key candidates. DK Suresh, Rajeev Gowda, Soumya Reddy, BN Chandrappa and K Jayaprakash Hegde of Congress and Janata Dal Secular's (JDS) HD Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna are also in the fray.

BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Choudhary, Chandra Prakash Joshi, Om Birla and Dushyant Singh are some key candidates in Rajasthan. CP Joshi, Vaibhav Gehlot, Prahlad Gunjal and Udai Lal Anjana of Congress and Ravindra Singh Bhati (Independent) are also in the fray.

Uttar Pradesh will also witness a fierce contest in the second phase with 8 seats including Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura voting on April 26. Hema Malini (BJP), Mahesh Sharma (BJP), Amarpal Sharma (SP), Arun Govil (BJP), Danish Ali (Congress) and Satish Kumar Gautam (BJP) are some of the key candidates. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Virendra Kumar Khatik and VD Sharma and Congress party's Tarvar Singh Lodhi and Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha are some of the important candidates who are trying to enter the Lok Sabha.

Other key candidates in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections are Navneet Kaur Rana (BJP), Prakash Ambedkar (VBA), Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan (Congress), Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav (Shiv Sena), Mahadev Jankar (RASP), Sanjay Deshmukh (Shiv Sena-UBT), Dilip Saikia (BJP), Kripanath Mallah (BJP), Pradyut Bordoloi (Congress), Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav (RJD), Tariq Anwar (Congress), Beema Bharti (RJD), Pappu Yadav (Independent), Bhupesh Baghel (Congress), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Congress), Raju Bista (BJP), Sukanta Majumdar (BJP), Biplab Mitra (TMC) and Jugal Kishore Sharma (BJP).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP-led NDA won 61 of these 88 seats (BJP 52, Shiv Sena 4, JDU 4 and Independent 1). The Congress-led UPA won 24 seats (Congress 18, IUML 2, JDS 1, Kerala Congress Mani 1, RSP 1 and Independent 1) and other parties won 3 seats (BSP 1, CPM 1 and NPF 1).

