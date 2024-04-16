Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 voting on April 19, know where schools will remain closed?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools will remain closed on voting day.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1: General Elections are just two days away. As per the schedule made by the Election Commission of India, the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 will be conducted across seven phases, starting on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The vote counting will be done on June 4.

Schools to remain closed on Election Day

For the smooth conduction of Lok Sabha election 2024 1st phase voting procedure. Schools, and colleges in the states will remain closed to serve as the polling booth stations. Here we have curated a list of the states where schools will remain closed on election day.

Here is the list of the states and their constituencies where the first voting process will be conducted.