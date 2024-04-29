SC to hear Mamata govt’s petition challenging CBI probe today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India.

The West Bengal government has taken its fight to the Supreme Court, contesting the Calcutta High Court’s directive for a comprehensive CBI investigation into the Sandeshkhali land grabbing and sexual assault allegations. In a significant blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the Calcutta High Court, in its April 10 ruling, mandated a thorough CBI probe, with the court overseeing the investigation.

The state government, in its Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed with the Supreme Court, contends that the HC order disregards the ongoing state police investigation and gives precedence to political voices, potentially biasing the inquiry.

Following the Calcutta HC’s orders, the CBI registered three FIRs related to incidents on January 5, including attacks on ED officers and allegations against them by the guard of suspended TMC leader Sheikh.