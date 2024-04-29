Monday, April 29, 2024
     
SC to hear Mamata govt’s petition challenging CBI probe today

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress highlighted the alleged political motives behind the case, accusing the HC of overlooking the extensive efforts by the state police and hastily transferring the probe to the CBI.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2024 6:57 IST
Supreme Court
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India.

The West Bengal government has taken its fight to the Supreme Court, contesting the Calcutta High Court’s directive for a comprehensive CBI investigation into the Sandeshkhali land grabbing and sexual assault allegations. In a significant blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the Calcutta High Court, in its April 10 ruling, mandated a thorough CBI probe, with the court overseeing the investigation.

The state government, in its Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed with the Supreme Court, contends that the HC order disregards the ongoing state police investigation and gives precedence to political voices, potentially biasing the inquiry.

Following the Calcutta HC’s orders, the CBI registered three FIRs related to incidents on January 5, including attacks on ED officers and allegations against them by the guard of suspended TMC leader Sheikh.

 

