Chennai residents unite to save toddler hanging from window porch | WATCH

In a heart-stopping incident in Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi, Chennai, residents of a housing society sprang into action to rescue a toddler dangling precariously from a window porch. The child, playing in its mother’s lap, slipped and fell over the window porch, covered by a plastic sheet. However, quick thinking and bravery averted a potential tragedy.

Dramatic rescue caught on camera

Video footage shared on social media captured the dramatic rescue, showcasing the heroic efforts of the community members. Recognising the immediate danger, residents swiftly laid down a large cloth as a precautionary measure. Yet, it was the courageous act of forming a human pyramid by a few individuals that led to the safe retrieval of the toddler.

Social media reacts

The rescue garnered attention on social media, with users praising the quick response and teamwork displayed by the residents. A video of the incident circulated widely on various platforms, showcasing the unity and courage of the community in times of crisis.

Baby safe and sound

Following the incident, the rescued toddler was promptly admitted to a hospital and is reported to be in good health.

Successful borewell rescue in Karnataka

In a separate incident earlier this month, NDRF and SDRF personnel successfully rescued a two-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district. The child, Satvik, was stuck in the 16-foot-deep borewell for over 18 hours.

Challenges and determination

The rescue operation faced numerous challenges, including breaking a large boulder manually to reach the trapped child. Despite the hurdles, rescuers remained determined, with a team of doctors on standby to provide immediate medical assistance.

Borewell dug for irrigation

The borewell, dug by the child’s grandfather for irrigation purposes, became the site of the dramatic rescue after Satvik stumbled into the uncovered borewell while playing nearby. The incident came to light when a passerby heard the child’s cries and alerted the family.

