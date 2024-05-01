Explosion at Tamil Nadu stone quarry kills three workers, CM Stalin expresses sorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addresses the public in Chennai.

An explosion at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu claimed the lives of three workers on Wednesday, leaving their bodies dismembered and buried in debris, according to police reports. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed sorrow over the tragic incident, offering condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased. He assured that the families would receive compensation, pending approval from the Election Commission.

Devastating impact of the blast

The explosion resulted in thick clouds of smoke and sand engulfing the quarry, leading to the collapse of a nearby warehouse. CCTV footage captured the moment of the blast, which circulated widely on social media, while residents in the vicinity felt the tremors of the explosion.

Calls for quarry closure

Following the incident, residents protested, demanding the immediate closure of the quarry, citing safety concerns.

Investigation underway

According to Virudhunagar Police Superintendent K Feroze Khan Abdullah, the explosion occurred during the unloading of explosives from a vehicle. Initial assessments suggest mishandling of explosives as the likely cause. An investigation is ongoing, with authorities questioning individuals associated with the licensed facility.

“They have explosives licence. It is a licensed premises and a person linked to the facility is being questioned in connection with the explosion,” he said.

