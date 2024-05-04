YouTuber Savukku Shankar arrested for 'defamatory remarks against police' in Coimbatore

Follow us on Image Source : X/SAVUKKUOFFICIAL Popular Tamil YouTuber Savukku Shankar

Tamil Nadu-based YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar has been arrested by the Coimbatore police allegedly for making defamatory remarks against women police officials, police said on Saturday.

A team from the City Cybercrime wing of Coimbatore Police arrested Shankar from Theni town early morning and brought him to Comibatore. While on their way back to Coimbatore, the police vehicle in which Shankar was being brought, met with an accident near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district. The accident happened when a car collided head-on with the police van.

Shankar and two police constables suffered minor injuries in the accident, who were taken to the Dharapuram Government Hospital and were subsequently treated as outpatients. Taking to social media platform X, the Coimbatore city police said, "Savukku Shankar has been arrested today for offences committed under sections 294 (b), 509 and 353 IPC read with section 4 of Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of Women Act and section 67 of Information Technology Act, 2000."

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a Sub-Inspector of Coimbatore City Police for allegedly making objectionable comments against women police officials in a recent interview to a youtube channel.

Who is Savukku Shankar?

Savukku Shankar is a popular YouTuber and political commentator in Tamil nadu, who has been a staunch critic of the DMK government of CM MK Stalin in the state. Back in 2022, Madurai bench of the Madras High Court initiated a suo motu contempt proceeding against Savukku for his statement against the judiciary and sentenced him to six months jail. He spent over two months in jail at that time.

Earlier in 2008 Savukku gained limelight after the then DMK government arrested him for allegedly leaking a tape. The tape contained audio conversation of two top officials.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Terrorists open fire at IAF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, five officials injured