Terrorists open fire at IAF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, five officials injured

At least five Indian Air Force (IAF) officials were injured after their convoy was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday. As per sources, close to 30 rounds were fired by the terrorists.

The attack took place near Shashidhar in the evening when the vehicles were moving towards Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area, they said. Five soldiers were injured and the condition of two is critical. They were taken to a hospital, the officials said.

The local Rashtriya Rifles unit launched cordon and search operations in the area while vehicles were secured inside the air base in a general area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries, according to the Security Forces’ officials.

Reinforcements from the army and police have been rushed to the area and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists, they said.

