Jammu and Kashmir: At least one security personnel has succumbed to injuries while 10 others are injured after an army vehicle turned turtle in Anantnag's Batagund in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, the incident took place when the driver lost control over the vehicle and slipped down. The injured security officials have been shifted to an army hospital for further treatment.

More to follow...