J-K Police's Counter Intelligence Kashmir arrests youth trying to join terrorist ranks in Budgam

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday foiled a major militancy recruitment attempt by arresting an alleged radicalised youth. The apprehended individual who was on his way to join terror ranks in Budgam district of the Union Territory, officials said.

"The CIK arrested one hard-core, radicalised individual Waseem Ahmed Shaikh of Beerwah village who was about to join terrorist ranks on the motivation of some Pakistan based terrorist handlers," the officials said. The officials revealed that on Monday, the CIK launched an operation based on reliable intelligence input that terrorist outfit Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an offshoot of the global terror outfit ISIS, was trying to re-establish its base and revive its cadres in the Kashmir valley.

What was the conspiracy?

"In furtherance to this criminal conspiracy, one Pakistan based terror handler of AGuH identified as Hamzah Gazi has been brainwashing/ radicalising Kashmiri youth to join terrorist ranks. It also came to light that AGuH has brainwashed and cultivated few committed Hybrid OGWs in Kashmir valley and these hybrid OGW in connivance with Pak terrorist handlers are planning a terrorist recruitment drive in the valley," they added.

In light of these inputs, the target youth was identified as Waseem Ahmed Sheikh. Subsequently, he was detained for questioning. "During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Sheikh was in constant touch with Pak based terrorist handlers through virtual mode identified as aliases Zakir Bhai, Sulfe Bhai, Gazee Hams, Nisar Kaloch, Rizwaan Baie, Ansar Bhai,Wahid Baie, Hyder Bhai and Saifulla Baie.

He was about to join AuGH terrorist outfit by forming a new group," said officials.

The officials also revealed that Sheikh was assigned to identify various youths willing to join terrorism with the AGuH terrorist outfit. "Investigation further revealed that he was a part of many WhatsApp/Telegram groups associated with terrorist outfits. Further investigation is on to identify other members of such groups to take further legal action against them," they added.

(With PTI Inputs)

