  5. Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

As Pak intruder ignored multiple warnings and tried to sneak into this side from across the border, Border Security Force personnel fired upon him.

India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 23:27 IST
Representative Photo
Representative Photo

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, officials said.  At around 8:20 pm the intruder tried to sneak into the Indian side of the border. Alert BSF troops of 125 BN noticed suspicious movement. After he ignored multiple warnings, the BSF personnel fired upon him.

The officials said the incident took place near Border Outpost Regal and reinforcements have been rushed to the area for a thorough search operation.

(Report by Rahi Kapoor)

