MP Board Exams 2023 Datesheet released; Paper starts on February 5, complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) MP Board Exams 2023 Datesheet released

MP Board Exams 2024 Dates: The Madhya Pradesh of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2024 dates. The MPBSE 10th examination will begin on February 5 and will close on February 28, 2024. The MP Board Class 12th exam will be conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon.

The MP Board examination will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 noon. The examination for class 10 and class 12 with commence with Hindi subjects. The MP Board class 10th, 12th practical exams 2024 will be held from March 5 to March 20, 2024, for regular students and from February 6 to March 5, 2024, for private students.

Along with the Madhya Pradesh Board exam date sheet, the MPBSE has also released the exam day instructions for students, reporting time, question paper reading time marking scheme and other details. Students can check the complete datesheet and instructions available on the official website-- mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Exams 2024 Datesheet