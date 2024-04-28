KKR vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Delhi Capitals in their ninth match of the 2024 edition of the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial IPL 2024 encounter at the Eden Gardens, which will be the final game of their five-match long home stretch on Monday, April 29. Eden Gardens has brought mixed results for the Knight Riders, especially while defending targets on a small ground with a fast outfield and a flat surface. Knight Riders have won a couple of games by 4 runs and 1 run margins respectively while have lost to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Their Monday opponents, Delhi, on the other hand, are on a hot streak having won four out of their last five games.

With the addition of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rasikh Salam in batting and bowling attacks respectively, the Capitals have gotten the much-needed X-factor in both departments and with the likes of Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, skipper Rishabh Pant and Mukesh Kumar performing, the Delhi team might be peaking just at the right time.

Knight Riders, on the other hand, have some issues of their own to sort, as far as bowling is concerned, given apart from Sunil Narine, who is basically doing everything for them, and need a couple of their pacers to put their hand up and be counted. A win here could be crucial from the race to the playoffs perspective.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No 47, KKR vs DC

Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Jake Fraser-McGurk (vc), Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Andre Russell (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar

Probable Playing XIIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Salam