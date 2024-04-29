Mumbai: 12 people suffer food poisoning after eating chicken shawarma, hospitalised

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The incident occurred at Satellite Tower in Santosh Nagar area of Goregaon (East)

At least 12 people were hospitalised after consuming chicken shawarma in Mumbai's Goregaon, a civic official said on Sunday. He said nine of the 12 people have been discharged from the hospital while three others are recuperating. The incident occurred at Satellite Tower in Santosh Nagar area of Goregaon (East) on Friday after eating chicken shawarma, he said.

"Twelve people complained of food poisoning on Friday and Saturday. They were admitted to a hospital. While nine people were discharged, three others are undergoing treatment," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said without elaborating on whether the food was consumed by the 12 people at a hotel or shop.

Earlier, as many as 76 students of a private hostel in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida suffered food poisoning and were later hospitalised, police said on Saturday. The students had dinner made for those observing Mahashivratri fast in the hostel, the police said.

Police informed that the students, enrolled at different colleges, had the dinner on Friday following which many of them complained of uneasiness, dizziness and vomiting. The students were staying at Aryan Residency in the Knowledge Park area -- an educational hub -- and had 'puris' made of 'kuttu ka atta' (buckwheat flour) on account of Mahashivratri on Friday.

Earlier, over 50 students from a coaching centre in Pune's Khed tehsil were hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning. The condition of the students is now stable and they were discharged after primary check-ups and treatment.

The private centre in Khed taluka has provided boarding facilities to over 500 students. It offers coaching to students preparing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the senior official said.

