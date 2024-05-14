Watch my roadmap for 'developed India' during my third term on India TV, PM Modi posts on X

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi Exclusive interview with India TV

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X and mentioned his interview with India TV in which he talked in detail about his roadmap for a developed India in his third term.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "I always say "My Bharat is my family and I live for it. Watch my full interview on India TV in which I have talked about my roadmap for a developed India in my third term."

Speaking to India TV in an exclusive conversation after filing nomination papers from Varanasi constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Opposition's 'changing constitution' allegation against him saying he's its protector.

The Prime Minister said that his government scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and slammed Opposition-led previous governments for having two constitutions in the country.

"We praise Baba Ambedkar so much, but the Constitution was not implemented in the entire country for 75 years... It's your responsibility that when the people of the country have elected you, you should implement the Constitution in the entire country. Our government removed Article 370 and properly implemented the Constitution in every corner of India. If there is any priest of the Constitution then it is Modi, if there is any protector of the Constitution then it is Modi...," he added.

PM Modi also responded to Opposition's 'dictator' dig and said that by describing him as dictator, they are insulting 140 crore Indians. He also vowed to oppose any move to amend the Constitution to provide reservation quota on the basis of religion.

"When they use the word 'taanashah' (dictator) for an elected Prime Minister, they are insulting 140 crore voters of this country. Do you think the voters of India will elect a dictator? Our voters are so mature that they threw out the dictator withing two years, when Emergency was imposed. Using the word 'dictator' is nothing but an abuse against crores of Indian voters. A person who served as chief minister of an important state by securing record majority, has served as prime minister for 10 years by winning elections. They are not insulting Modi, they are insulting the sanity (samajhdari) of Indian people. They are insulting the commitment of the Indian people towards democracy," the Prime Minister said.

