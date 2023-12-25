Karnataka: One woman dead, 135 others hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

An elderly woman died and 135 others were hospitalised in a suspected case of food poisoning in Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural limits, the police said on Monday (December 25). The deceased woman, a resident of Kaveringar in Hoskote, was identified as Siddagangamma, 65. The police said that they suspect the cause of food poisoning to be an edible offering at a place of worship in the area.

Some of the persons who were admitted to the hospital were discharged while others are still undergoing treatment. The Health department is monitoring the situation closely.

“As of now, it is suspected to be a case of food poisoning, but since the investigation is in the initial stage, the exact cause cannot be ascertained at present,” they said.

Preliminary investigation

According to the initial inquiry, most of the had visited a temple on Saturday in the Hoskote town where they ate ‘prasad’.

A day after, some of them complained of dysentery and vomiting following which they rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“A woman who complained of similar symptoms was admitted to one of these hospitals on Sunday afternoon and died this morning,” the police said.

Several others were also admitted to the hospitals on Sunday morning after made similar complaints.

"We had information that about 70 people have been admitted to different hospitals. Later, we got to know that 65 more people were admitted. The health department has identified five hospitals in which maximum patients have been admitted. Looking at the situation, in one of the hospitals, they have dedicated an entire floor to treat ICU patients," the police official said.

"Patients suspect that the prasad they ate at the temple on Saturday must have led to alleged food poisoning. But there were also others who did not eat the prasad and yet developed dysentery and vomiting. So it needs to be verified," he added.

Police record statements

The police said that they started recording the statements of the patients and recieved a complaint from the health department, based on which we have registered a case under Section 278 (Making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons at Hoskote police station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)