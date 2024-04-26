Lok Sabha elections: Case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for soliciting votes on ground of religion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejasvi Surya

A case has been filed against BJP's Bengaluru South candidate and MP Tejasvi Surya for 'soliciting votes on ground of religion'. Surya is the BJP's candidate from Bangalore South which went to polls on Friday in the second phase of polling.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka took to X and said, "Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion."

Just a few days back, a complaint was filed with the Election Commission against a Congress candidate and some of her party workers for allegedly creating ruckus and heckling Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya at an event here, his office said on Monday. A video of the alleged incident where Surya is seen exiting a venue amid chaos after he was allegedly heckled has gone viral on social media. The complaint was lodged by the organisers of the meeting of the cooperative sector representatives against Congress candidate for Bengaluru South (Sowmya Reddy) and her supporters, Surya's office said in a release.