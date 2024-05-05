Prajwal Revanna obscene video case: Karnataka govt announces financial aid for rape victims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Statewide protest held against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

As trouble continues to brew for NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha seat candidate Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, over their alleged links to mass sexual assault cases, the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka announced on Sunday that financial assistance would be provided to all alleged rape victims in the state, numbering in the hundreds.

Elaborating on the details of the decision during a press conference, the party's Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced financial assistance to the rape victims, who number in the hundreds, since it is a unique case that has never happened in the last 75 years."

Launching a blistering attack, the Karnataka Congress chief, speaking further, during the press conference, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting JD(S) President H D Deve Gowda's family—HD Revanna (his son) and Prajwal Revanna (his grandson). In reference to Prajwal Revanna, Surjewala said, "Why did the BJP form an alliance with the JD(S) despite having information about Prajwal?"

He also sought to know why the Ministry of External Affairs did not stop Prajwal from fleeing to Germany on a diplomatic passport a day after hundreds of explicit videos allegedly came out in public.

"Why did the PM not cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport, and why was no blue corner notice issued through Interpol to bring him back?" Surjewala questioned. He further added that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also demanded that appropriate action be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, the Karnataka Chief Minister said a blue corner notice would be issued to bring Prajwal back.

Earlier on Saturday (May 4), the Special Investigation Team (SIT), in a meeting held with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, informed that the Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to issue a Blue Corner notice against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

According to the release by the Karnataka Chief Minister's office, the SIT officials, during the high-level meeting with the Karnataka CM, said, "We will proceed with the arrest using appropriate measures. There is a possibility of the CBI issuing a Blue Corner Notice, which will expedite the investigation."

"They (SIT officials) have assured that they will arrest and bring back the accused as soon as they get the information from the airports," it added.

It is pertinent to note that the 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna and his father, Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, have been accused in a sex scandal reportedly involving several women. A case has been registered against them at the Holenarasipura town police on April 28 after pen drives with 2,967 files went viral in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, H D Revanna was arrested last night after the People’s Representative Court denied him relief in a kidnapping case filed against him.

READ MORE | Rahul Gandhi writes to Karnataka CM over Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case

READ MORE | ​Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna's father HD Revanna booked in woman's kidnapping case