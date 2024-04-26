Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka: Forest-themed polling booth set up in Kanakapura to promote voter engagement.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: A special polling booth with a forest theme is set up at the Kanakpura polling station to attract voters in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. To enhance voter engagement and raise awareness about forest conservation, the Kanakapura Forest Department has unveiled a unique initiative for the ongoing elections. The establishment of a special polling station, aptly named 'Adavi' (meaning forest), aims to immerse voters in a natural ambience while casting their ballots.

Situated at the GTTC Polling Station No-79 in Kanakapura, Adavi offers voters an unparalleled experience akin to being amidst lush greenery. The traditional polling booth has been transformed into a serene forest setting, complete with indigenous flora and thematic decorations.

"We have set up this booth on the theme of the forest in Kanakapura as climate change is a big issue. We need to create awareness among voters to save forests and water," Kanakapura Municipality Commissioner Mahadev Swamy told media.

Saplings to voters

The officers are also distributing saplings to voters who participate in the voting process as part of an awareness program to conserve forests and water. Upon entering the polling station, voters are greeted with the sight of a 'chappar,' a special flower native to the forest, adorning the entrance. A variety of 'torans' (decorative door hangings) and strategically placed plants further enhance the forest-like atmosphere, creating a tranquil environment for voters.

The initiative goes beyond aesthetic appeal, as the Forest Department aims to leverage the unique setting to educate voters about the importance of forest conservation. Through engaging displays and informational materials, voters are encouraged to understand and contribute to the preservation of natural habitats. In a gesture of appreciation for participating in the democratic process, Forest Department staff members are distributing plants to voters upon casting their ballots. This not only fosters a sense of environmental responsibility but also serves as a tangible reminder of the connection between democracy and environmental stewardship.

Unique initiative by Kanakapura Forest Dept

Speaking about the initiative, a representative from the Kanakapura Forest Department highlighted the importance of innovative approaches to civic engagement. "By blending nature with democracy, we hope to inspire citizens to become advocates for environmental conservation while exercising their democratic rights," they remarked.

The establishment of the Adavi polling station underscores the commitment of the Kanakapura Forest Department to promote sustainable practices and community involvement. As voters flock to this unique polling station, it serves as a testament to the power of creativity in fostering civic participation and environmental consciousness. Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Phase 2 polling

The second phase has 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States/Union Territory, including 13 in Rajasthan, 20 in Kerala, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur, and Jammu & Kashmir.34.8 lakh first-time voters are registered to cast their votes. Additionally, there are 3.28 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years. 1202 candidates (males: 1098; females: 102; third gender: 02) are in the fray.

(With ANI inputs)

