IPL 2024: Rain likely to play spoilsport in SRH vs LSG clash in Hyderabad

The 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. It is a massive game for both teams in the context of the playoffs qualification. The clash is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and a loss will hurt their prospects of making it to the top four.

The team that wins this game will climb to number three with 14 points. But what if the game is washed out? Yes, the weather in Hyderabad is not great at the moment and rain is predicted even today with thunderstorms in the evening. It is expected to be clear in morning on the match day but there are chances of showers at 6 PM, exactly 90 minutes before the match starts.

It could be a delayed start but if the rain washes out the game, both sides will get a point each and they will reach 13 points pushing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) down to fifth in the points table. Given their net run-rate, LSG would be benefitted the most in this scenario as they will then have a great chance to make it to top four with 17 points.

However, a washout will also make the last two matches of the league stage, a must-win affair for both SRH and LSG. Currently, there is around 32% chance of precipitation just before the match and if things worsen, not only SRH and LSG but CSK will also be worried. It remains to be seen if the weather improves with more than 24 hours still to go for the massive encounter.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Shamar Joseph