Congress avoids talking about PoK because it is scared of Pakistan: Amit Shah at Odisha rally

Image Source : ANI Home Minister Amit Shah at poll rally in Jajpur, Odisha

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted Congress saying the grand old party avoids talking about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) because they (party leaders) are scared of Pakistan.

While addressing a poll rally in Jajpur, Odisha, Shah said, "Congress party says 'Pakistan has atom bomb. Don't speak about PoK.' Naveen babu (Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik), Rahul baba (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi), listen to me as I say this from the land of Mahaprabhu - Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Bharat ka hai, rahega aur hum usko lekar rahenge (PoK belongs to India, we will take it back)."

Patnaik to become former CM of Odisha after June 4: Amit Shah

Shah also attacked BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, saying he will become former CM of Odisha after June 4, exuding confidence about the BJP forming the next government in the state by securing more than 75 seats in the 147-member assembly.

The Home Minister, addressing an election rally at Chandbali under the Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, also claimed that the saffron party is set to win 17 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

“Come June 4, and Naveen babu will no longer remain the chief minister, he will become the former CM...BJP is set to win 17 Lok Sabha seats and 75 assembly constituencies in Odisha,” he said.

Shah also said the BJP will ensure that the next chief minister is fluent in Odiya, and understands the state’s language, culture and tradition.

“Should a ‘Tamil babu’ run the government from behind the scene...By casting your vote in favour of the lotus symbol, bring a ‘jan sevak’ to rule the state in place of an officer,” he said, in an apparent reference to Patnaik’s close aide and BJD leader V K Pandian.

Stating that lakhs of youths were migrating to other states in search of work, the home minister said, “Once the BJP forms government in Odisha, we will set up industries so that youths don't have to look for jobs elsewhere.”

(With agencies inputs)