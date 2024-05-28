Tuesday, May 28, 2024
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 28, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 28, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 28, 2024 23:37 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 28, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Modi ‘s campaign in Bengal, roadshow in Kolkata, Modi claims clean sweep, CM Mamata Banerjee takes out padyatra in Kolkata, says, “Khela Hobey”, ‘BJP will lose’s
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav addressed joint rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed rallies in Mirzapur
  • RJD founder Lalu Prasad says, “INDIA bloc will form govt on June 4, Modi will go”

