India remembers Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 101st birth anniversary | Unknown facts about NTR

India remembered actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as NTR on his 101st birth anniversary on Tuesday. People across the country paid tributes to the southern stalwart. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu remembered him highlighting his contribution to the progress of Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering the legendary NTR on his birth anniversary. He was a remarkable icon of Telugu cinema and a visionary leader. His contributions to film and politics continue to inspire generations. From his unforgettable roles on screen to his transformative leadership, he is fondly remembered. We will keep working to fulfil his vision for our society."

Here are some lesser-known facts about NTR

The popular actor formed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in March 1982 to fight against the political dominance of Congress in Andhra Pradesh. NTR ended the monopoly of Congress and altered the political landscape in the state for forever. NTR gained popularity among mass as he gave a slogan - Telugu Vaari Atma Gauravam” (self-respect of the Telugu people) reviving Telugu identity politics in Andhra. NTR stormed to power within nine months after launching his political party supporting the Telugu self-respect issue. His film legacy was taken forward by his grandson Junior NTR who is very popular in the southern state. Junior NTR's recent stint 'RRR' scripted history by breaking all the records in India and worldwide. NTR's political legacy was taken over by his son-in-law Chandra Babu Naidu, who later became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He is now the chief of TDP. His another family member - daughter Daggubati Purandeswari - has also a claim over the rich political legacy of NTR, but she is not a party of her father's party. Purandeswari is a BJP leader and chief of party's Andhra unit. She is contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Rajahmundry Constituency. There is a district in Andhra Pradesh named after TDP founder - NTR District. NTR District was formed in 2022 to mark a respect and recognise the stellar contributions of TDP patriarch, who served 3 times as a chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. NTR's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi's differences with Chandrababu Naidu created a rift in the family which eventually caused a change of leadership in the ruling party. Subsequently, NTR’s son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu replaced him in 1995 citing Lakshmi’s growing interference in the government. NTR was treated like a messiah among poor for his his pro-poor and populist schemes like Rs 2 a kg rice. His second marriage Lakshmi Parvathi created NTR Telugu Desam Party after NTR's death. However, she later joined YSRCP.

