Jr NTR gets emotional on 101st birth anniversary of Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao, pays tribute with tearful eyes

Today is Filmmaker and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as NT Rama Rao's 101st birth anniversary. On this occasion, actor and Nandamuri's grandson Junior NTR reached the ghat and offered flowers at his Samadhi. Many pictures and videos of Junior NTR are becoming quite viral on social media. During this, his brother Kalyan Ram and actor's uncle Balakrishna were seen.

NTR family comes together on NT Rama Rao's 101st birth anniversary

On this occasion, Balakrishna was seen offering flowers at his father's tomb. Seeing the stars, a large number of people gathered here. On this occasion, Junior NTR was seen in black pants and a white shirt. Kalyan Ram was spotted in blue denim and a black shirt.

Watch the video here:

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao

For those who don't know NT Rama Rao has worked in more than 400 films in his career. He played the role of Lord Krishna in 17 films. Not only this, he was also very interested in politics. In the 80s, he formed the Telugu Desam Party and in 1984, he became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh by winning with an overwhelming majority. NT Rama Rao died of a heart attack on 18 January 1996.

On Jr NTR's work front

Jr NTR will soon be seen in 'Devara Part 1'. The film is being directed by Koratala Shiva and will be released in two parts. The first part will hit the theaters on October 10, 2024. Earlier it was to be released on April 5, but now it will hit the screens after four months. Actors Jhanvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in important roles in this film. Kapoor will also mark her Telugu debut with this film.

