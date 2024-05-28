Mohammad Kaif sends 'last chance' reminder to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has sent a 'last chance' reminder to India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. The duo are set to lead India's challenge as the most senior players as the Men in Blue look to clinch the 20-over World Cup for the second time.

The former Indian batter Kaif noted that the two players do not have many years left in them and this might be the last chance that they can win a World Cup for the nation. "Rohit Sharma knows he isn't going to play for too long now. Just two to three years more. Same with Virat Kohli," Kaif told Star Sports.

"So this is the last chance for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They lost the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. They played as if they had the cup snatched away from them. Hearts were broken and fans were devastated," he added.

Notably, both Kohli and Rohit have won two limited-overs ICC trophies. Rohit was part of the 2007 squad that lifted the inaugural edition of the 20-over World Cup under MS Dhoni's leadership. Kohli was with the Indian team in their 2011 ODI World Cup triumph under Dhoni again. Both the players have won the Champions Trophy in 2013 together.

The duo came agonisingly close to winning the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Men in Blue had won 10 matches in a row en route to the final, including the semifinal against their bogey New Zealand but fell short on the final hurdle. The hosts went down to Australia as the Pat Cummins-led team chased down the 241-run total with six wickets in hand and seven overs to go.

The Indian team will look to bring the T20 World Cup glory home. They are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, co-hosts USA, Ireland and Canada. The Men in Blue will play their first match on June 5 against Ireland before taking on Pakistan on June 9, both in New York.