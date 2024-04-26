Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Chikkaballapura candidate K Sudhakar booked for alleged bribery in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP candidate from Chikkaballapura, Dr. K Sudhakar

With the commencement of the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections, a case has been registered against BJP candidate K Sudhakar for alleged bribery and undue influence on the electorate after cash worth Rs 4.8 crores was seized. Taking to X, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on Friday (April 26) posted that the Flying Squad Team of Chikkaballapura seized cash worth Rs. 4.8 crores. It also said that an FIR was registered against the BJP candidate from Chikkaballapura K Sudhakar by the State Surveillance Team under Madanayakanahally Police Station on April 25.

Giving details about the case, the Chief Electoral Officer said, “The FIR No.0355/2024 is booked u/s 123 of RP Act and 171(B,C,E,F) of the IPC for bribery and undue influence on electors.”

Elections in Chakkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency

Notably, Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha, one of 28 LS seats in Karnataka is undergoing voting today in the second phase of general elections 2024. While K Sudhakar is contesting on the BJP ticket, Congress has fielded MS Raksha Ramaiah. Formerly with the Congress Party, Dr. Sudhakar was among the 18 disqualified MLAs who later joined the BJP in 2019. He is a graduate professional in terms of his education record. Financially, he possesses total assets or net worth of Rs 33.4 crore with Rs 9.9 crore movable assets and Rs 23.5 crore immovable assets, having Rs 20.3 crore in liabilities. Professionally, Dr.K.Sudhakar is engaged as Doctor in Shri Sai Krishna Charitable Trust, Bangalore.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What will remain open, closed in Noida, Ghaziabad on voting day | DETAILS

ALSO READ | Supreme Court rejects all petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips