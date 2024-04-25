Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What will remain open, closed in Noida, Ghaziabad on voting day | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, along with six other parliamentary constituencies, prepare to elect their representatives for the Lok Sabha on Friday (April 26), various institutions, offices, and services will be temporarily closed to facilitate the voting process. Here's what residents can expect in the city on election day.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a sizeable electorate, with nearly 26.75 lakh people eligible to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The constituency has consistently recorded voter turnout lower than the national average of 67.40 per cent in 2019, 66 per cent in 2014 and 58 per cent in 2009.

Services to remain close

Schools and Colleges: In compliance with the district administration's directive, all schools, colleges, and institutions will remain closed in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Aligarh and other constituencies across the state. Closure of schools and institutions on election day is a standard practice as schools and colleges often serve as polling stations.

Government and Corporate offices: Non-essential government services will remain shut down to enable employees to engage in the voting process. Corporate offices have been also directed to provide paid leave to employees, ensuring their active participation in the voting process.

Banking services: Banks will remain closed on Friday in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Liquor shops: As per regulations, liquor shops in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad underwent a 48-hour closure. These authorised outlets ceased operations from 6 pm on April 24 and will resume business at the conclusion of voting on April 26.

Industries and factories: Factories and industries have also been directed to give paid holidays to workers on Friday to enable them to cast their votes.

Here's what will remain operational

Metro, bus services: Public transportation services, including the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connecting Noida, and the Uttar Pradesh State Road Corporation Limited (UPSRTC), will remain operational, ensuring seamless commuting for the public.

Hospitals: Hospitals and healthcare facilities will operate normally, prioritising the public's well-being and delivering essential medical services as usual.

Hospitals and healthcare facilities will operate normally, prioritising the public's well-being and delivering essential medical services as usual. Commercial establishments: Commercial establishments will remain open, although some may delay their operations until later in the day. This arrangement enables eligible employees to cast their votes early on election day.

