IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team: Lucknow Super Giants v Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11prediction

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Two in-form teams Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns with each other in the crucial IPL 2024 clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are entering this blockbuster fixture after impressive wins in their last respective games.

KL Rahul's Lucknow recorded their sixth win of the season after beating Mumbai Indians in their last match. Lucknow struggled while chasing a 145-run target but survived a late scare to boost to third position in the points table.

Kolkata also thrashed Mumbai Indians by defending 169 runs in their last game on Friday to maintain their second position in the points table with seven wins in ten matches. Shreyas Iyer's KKR also registered their first-ever win over Lucknow when both teams played each other in the first-leg fixture at Eden Gardens this season and are favourites for two points in the upcoming reverse clash.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 54th T20 match

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Kolkata

Date & Time: Sunday, May 5 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt (C), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis (VC)

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Phil Salt: The English wicketkeeper batter is enjoying a red-hot form in the IPL 2024 with consistently big knocks and with impressive strike rate. Salt is leading the scoring chart for Kolkata with 397 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 180.45 so far and was awarded the Player of the Match award for his 89* off 47 balls when both KKR and LSG last played in the IPL 2024.

KL Rahul: The experienced top-order batter has been the best performer for Lucknow Super Giants this season with 406 runs in ten innings. Rahul has been impressive in giving LSG strong starts in the powerplay and scored 39 runs against Kolkata in the first-led fixture of this season.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 54 probable playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.