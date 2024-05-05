Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Ayodhya, offer prayers at Ram Temple

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Lok Sabha Elections are currently underway across the nation, with two phases already completed on April 19 and 26. The third phase is scheduled for May 7, marking a crucial stage in the electoral process. As campaigning reaches its zenith, political parties are intensifying their efforts to garner support from voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya today, where he will offer prayers at the Ram Temple and hold a roadshow in the city as part of the election campaign. Follow LIVE updates here.