Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Dharamsala Pitch Report for PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

After losing five consecutive games to Punjab Kings (PBKS), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the opportunity to break the curse as they meet the former in the 53rd fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 5 at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

CSK are desperate for a win as they have slipped out of the top four on the points table. The defending champions are not able to string a cluster of wins together and it is affecting their chances of sealing a spot in the playoffs.

The seven-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their previous clash came to haunt them as the Sam Curran-led side was able to breach the fortress Chepauk.

The loss to Punjab was the second defeat for CSK at the venue this season. They also lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets earlier in the season.

Their playing combination might be adversely impacted by the void that Mustafizur Rahman's exit has created. Rahman has been the most successful bowler for CSK this season with 14 wickets to his credit but has flown back to Bangladesh to be available for the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, Punjab have suddenly found a two-match winning momentum after victories over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai.

Sam Curran has been leading Punjab really well in the absence of their regular captain Shikhar Dhawan.

They are seventh on the ladder with four wins in 10 games and would like to push for a place in the playoffs with yet another win.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report

The HPCA Stadium is one of the few venues in India that provide ample assistance to pacers. Both teams are unaware of what's in store for them and therefore they might as well adopt the conservative approach at the start of their innings.

The average first innings score in T20Is played at the venue is 137.

HPCA Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 11

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 6

Average first innings score: 137

Average second innings score: 128

Highest total scored: 200/3 by South Africa vs India

Highest score chased: 200/3 by South Africa vs India

Lowest total defended: 59/5 by Netherlands vs Ireland