Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE What Is Dewy Makeup? 5 easy steps to ace the look

Dewy makeup has become a sought-after beauty trend, synonymous with healthy, radiant skin that glows from within. Unlike the matte finish, which emphasizes a flat, non-reflective surface, dewy makeup celebrates a luminous and fresh appearance. This trend is perfect for those who want to enhance their natural beauty and achieve a youthful, vibrant look. Here’s a guide to understanding dewy makeup and mastering it in five easy steps.

What is Dewy Makeup?

Dewy makeup is all about creating a moist, luminous complexion. This look mimics the natural sheen of hydrated skin, making it appear as though you’ve just had a refreshing facial. The key to achieving dewy makeup lies in balancing shine and glow without crossing into oily territory. It focuses on using products that hydrate, illuminate, and enhance the skin's natural texture rather than covering it up entirely.

5 step guide:

Step 1: Prep your skin

The foundation of any dewy makeup look is well-hydrated skin. Start with a gentle cleanser to remove any impurities, followed by a hydrating toner. Apply a lightweight, yet deeply hydrating moisturizer to ensure your skin is plump and smooth. Don’t forget to use a hydrating eye cream to avoid any dryness around the delicate eye area.

Choose a luminous primer to add an extra layer of radiance. Primers with light-reflecting particles can create a subtle glow that shines through your foundation, giving you that dewy effect from the base up.

Step 2: Apply a Lightweight Foundation

Opt for a lightweight, dewy foundation or a tinted moisturizer that offers sheer to medium coverage. These products even out your skin tone without masking your natural skin texture. Avoid heavy, matte foundations as they can negate the dewy effect.

Use a damp beauty sponge or a brush to apply the foundation, pressing it gently into the skin. This method helps in blending the product seamlessly and maintaining the skin's natural texture. For areas needing more coverage, layer the foundation gradually rather than applying too much at once.

Step 3: Highlight

Choose liquid or cream highlighters for a natural, lit-from-within glow. Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face: the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, brow bone, and cupid’s bow. These areas naturally catch the light and enhance the dewy effect.

Blend the highlighter using your fingers or a damp sponge to ensure there are no harsh lines. The goal is to achieve a seamless glow that looks natural and effortless.

Step 4: Add a Touch of Blush

Cream blushes are perfect for achieving a dewy makeup look as they blend seamlessly into the skin and provide a subtle flush of colour. Choose shades that mimic a natural blush, such as soft pinks or peaches.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards towards the temples. This technique not only gives a natural flush but also lifts the face, enhancing the overall radiant look.

Step 5: Set with a Hydrating Mist

Instead of using a mattifying powder, which can counteract the dewy effect, set your makeup with a hydrating setting spray. These sprays help to lock in moisture and keep your makeup looking fresh throughout the day. A quick spritz can revive your dewy glow and keep your skin looking radiant.

Bonus tips for Dewy Makeup:

Healthy Skin Routine: Consistent skincare is essential. Exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin cells and use hydrating masks to boost your skin’s moisture levels.

Hydrate from Within: Drink plenty of water and maintain a healthy diet rich in antioxidants to support skin health.

Avoid Over-Powdering: If you need to reduce shine in certain areas, use a very light dusting of translucent powder only where necessary.

ALSO READ: Botox vs Dermal Fillers: Know the difference in anti-ageing solutions