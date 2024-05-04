Manoj Bajpayee's new look from 'Bhaiyya Ji' gives goosebumps, film to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. By encompassing different characters through various genres and mediums he has proved his mettle as a versatile actor. Manoj Bajpayee will once again be back on the big screen with his upcoming film Bhaiyya Ji. Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee will also be making his debut as the producer.

Manoj Bajpayye took to Instagram to share his new look from the film. Along with the poster, he wrote in the caption, "Aa raha hai robin hood ka baap! Miliye #BhaiyyaJi se , 24th May se aapke nazdeeki cinema-gharon mein. #MB100." Fans went gaga seeing his new look and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "Bawal lagat bada bhaiya ek dm Garda udda dewe ke baa". Another user wrote, "Desi superstar Manoj bhauya". "Desi superstar Manoj bhaiya", wrote the third user.

The director of the film Bhaiyaa Ji is none other than Apoorva Singh Karki. Before this, he had produced Manoj's brilliant movie Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai. The film will mark Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film in his career. Earlier, makers had also released the teaser and exclusive look from the film. With a cigarette in his mouth, a towel around his neck, and a look of terror on his face, his look looks extremely ferocious. The film 'Bhaiyya Ji' will be released on 24 May 2024. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, actors Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma and Zoya Hussain will be seen in the lead roles.

On the work front, Manoj's last release Joram has been earning wards on every occasion. Joram tells the story of survival, justice and revenge. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film also stars Smita Tambe, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande. Be it the Filmfare Awards 2024 or the Critic Choice Awards 2024, Manoj Bajpayee and his film Joram were facilitated on every occasion.

