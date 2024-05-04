Man stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV His wife could not find him at the pre-decided point and could not contanct him as well.

In yet another incident of crime, a man was stabbed to death near his house here, police said on Saturday. Vinay Tyagi (40) was found lying near his house with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital by his family members where doctors declared him dead.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Siddharth Gautam said police received information about the incident from the hospital this morning. Tyagi worked at a private firm and was returning home from his office when he was attacked.

Tyagi sent his mobile location to his wife and asked her to receive him from Rajendra Nagar Metro station. When the wife reached the metro station she could not find Tyagi there and he was also not answering his phone. "The family members have claimed that Tyagi’s mobile and laptop are missing. We have lodged a case regarding the matter and started investigations," the officer said.

Earlier, a 25-year-old ice cream vendor named Prabhakar was fatally stabbed during a brawl near Delhi's India Gate. The Delhi Police swiftly responded, registering a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrator(s) responsible for this heinous crime.

"We will register accordingly and 9 teams of PS and 3 teams of special staff have been constituted for the search of accused," said police. "We could only find money in his bag and watch on his hand .. no i card.. so name is not sure yet," added DCP New Delhi.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Man, stabbed by friend over common love interest in Mahindra Park, dies

ALSO READ | Delhi: Two men stabbed to death after argument over cigarettes, three arrested