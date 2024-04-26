Delhi: Two men stabbed to death after argument over cigarettes, three arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: Two men were stabbed to death allegedly following an argument over cigarettes in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Friday (April 26). Three people were arrested in connection with the case, they added. The victims were identified as Sameer, and Fardeen who were residents of Bhalsawa Dairy. The police received a PCR call at 1.22 am on Thursday regarding the stabbing incident, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said that according to an eyewitness, Mubin, his relative Fardeen was invited to a reception hosted by his cousin.

Around midnight, his relatives Sameer and Fardeen went outside together. Sometime later, Sameer returned seriously injured with three men chasing him with a knife, Mubin told police.

Sameer was then admitted to BJRM hospital with an incised wound after he was attacked by a sharp object on his abdomen and shoulder. He was referred to the LNJP hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Fardeen, a battery rickshaw driver, died on the spot, he said.

Argument breaks out

Mubin further informed the police that he had later learnt that an argument broke out when the three accused -- Abdul Sammi (19), Vikas (20), and Arshlan (20) -- were demanding cigarettes from the victims and they denied having any, the DCP said.

Based on Mubin's statement to the police, a case was registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station, he said.

During the initial investigation, police found that the victims may have relieved themselves near the street of the accused’s houses which also could have triggered the argument and they stabbed Fardeen and Sameer to death, he said.

The police have recovered weapons of offence, a country-made pistol and blood-stained clothes along with the CCTV footage where the accused were seen chasing Sameer, police said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, they added.

