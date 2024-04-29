Delhi: Man, stabbed by friend over common love interest in Mahindra Park, dies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police said they would question the accused as well as the woman.

In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed to death by his friend at his rented house in the Mahindra Park area of northwest Delhi. The 33-year-old man, identified as Zahid, was killed over a common love interest, police said. Police said they received a PCR call about a stabbing incident at Mahindra Park Police Station around 4.30 pm.

"Zahid saw the woman with Ravi at his house. A verbal spat ensued between them. Ravi stabbed Zahid who died," a senior police officer said. Ravi, who also received some cuts in the scuffle, called up police after he stabbed his friend. "Ravi himself called the police and informed about the incident. The deceased was a paper cutting machine mechanic. Ravi is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital," said the officer. Police said they will question Ravi once he gets a discharge, as well as the woman.

Earlier, a 25-year-old engineering student was allegedly shot dead by the father of a woman he was in a relationship with, police said on Saturday. "One Vipul, a BTech student, was shot dead in a flat in the Crossing Republic area around 3.30 am on Friday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

Earlier yet, a woman was on Friday shot dead in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi allegedly by a minor boy, police said. They said the minor was in a relationship with the daughter of the deceased. The minor has been identified and teams have been formed to apprehend him, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections.

(With inputs from PTI)

