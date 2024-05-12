Delhi: Man beaten to death with bats in scuffle during cricket match

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A man was allegedly beaten to death as he tried to intervene in a fight between his brother and other players during a cricket match in Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area, the police said. The victim was identified as Vishal Kumar who succumbed to his injuries, they added. A case of murder was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused. Kumar is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son, who live in the Pratap Nagar area. His younger brother and sister are students.

Kumar worked in a cosmetics factory in Sadar Bazar, the police said.

His younger brother was out to play cricket near their house after which there was a scuffle between Kunal and others, they added.

Kunal called his brother to the ground and when he reached, he was allegedly thrashed by the accused with cricket bats. Kumar was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police said a case of murder has been registered and three of the accused have been identified.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Man involved in attempt to murder case stabbed 50 times to death, four juveniles held