Delhi: Man involved in attempt to murder case stabbed 50 times to death in Jafrabad, four juveniles held

Crime news: A 35-year-old man, having criminal cases against him, was brutally stabbed to death allegedly by four juveniles in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, the police said on Monday (May 6). All four attackers were apprehended. The incident took place on Sunday at around 6.45 pm, the video of which also surfaced on social media in which the four minors can be seen attacking Nazir as he pleaded with passersby for help. The victim was identified as Nazir alias Nanhe.

The locals who witnessed the attack gathered at the spot and informed the police. Nazir was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

Nazir was stabbed around 50 times, they said.

What did the police say?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a team from Jafrabad police station apprehended four juveniles in connection with the case on Monday.

"Nazir was previously involved in multiple cases of robbery and attempt to murder. The attackers have disclosed that they killed Nazir because two days ago, Nazir had threatened one of them," Tirkey said.

The juveniles were questioned as the police suspected them of executing the murder on the direction of someone as Nazir was a witness in his brother's murder case, another office said.

Nazir was travelling on a scooty when the juveniles attacked him near Mangla Hospital wali Gali, Chauhan Bangar, Jafrabad, police said. The minors were produced before the juvenile court and statements of the family members and other eyewitnesses have been recorded, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

