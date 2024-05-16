Mumbai: Six men posing as cops rob cafe owner's home of Rs 25 lakh, four arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

As many as six men claiming to be from the crime branch entered a cafe owner's home in Mumbai’s Sion area and allegedly took away Rs 25 lakh. According to an official statement on Thursday, four of them have been apprehended by the police. The complainant, proprietor of a renowned cafe in Matunga, informed authorities that the group arrived at his home near Sion Hospital on Tuesday, asserting their affiliation with the Mumbai crime branch. They also claimed to be on election duty and alleged that the complainant had stored money for utilization in connection with the Lok Sabha polls, the official added.

Mumbai will vote in the fifth phase of general elections on May 20. The hotelier told them that he had only Rs 25 lakh cash from his food business and it had nothing to do with the elections, the official said.

However, the six accused took the money and left his home threatening to implicate him in a crime. The cafe owner then approached the Sion police station, prompting an investigation. During the probe, the police arrested four of the accused. Cops suspect the involvement of a retired police constable and personnel of the police motor transport department in the crime, the official added.

Man duped of over Rs 90 lakh in Mumbai

Earlier in February this year, a man was scammed of at least Rs 90.9 lakh under the pretext of purchasing shares in Mumbai. According to Rajesh Lakshminarayan Dubey, a scriptwriter in the TV industry, he was included in a WhatsApp group whose members talked keenly about shares and after piquing his interest, he was scammed into depositing lakhs of rupees, after which he filed a police complaint.

Describing his ordeal, Dubey said he contacted a woman named Ritu Vohora who was guiding people in purchasing shares. Communicating via the Telegram platform, the woman asked for his Aadhaar card and photo and told him to download an app on his phone. He was then redirected to another person named Lokendra, who gave him an account where Dubey deposited Rs 1 lakh.

