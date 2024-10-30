Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old Taekwondo player beheaded in Jaunpur over land dispute

Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old Taekwondo player beheaded in Jaunpur over land dispute

Uttar Pradesh crime news: Lalta Yadav was arrested after the incident and a hunt is on for his son Ramesh. Police have been deployed in the village to prevent any further flare-ups.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Jaunpur Updated on: October 30, 2024 22:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh crime news, 17 year old Taekwondo player beheaded in Jaunpur, Taekwondo player killed
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Teenager beheaded in fight over land dispute in UP's Jaunpur.

Uttar Pradesh: A 17-year-old Taekwondo player was beheaded with a sword in a fight over a piece of land in Kabiruddinpur village today (October 30), police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajaypal Sharma said the violence was a consequence of a land dispute between villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav.

"Ramesh Yadav, son of Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning that flared up the tension," he said.

"During the confrontation, Ramesh attacked Anurag Yadav, son of Ramjeet Yadav, with a sword and decapitated him," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav on Jaunpur player killing 

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav decried the violence and alleged there was no law and order left in the state.

Related Stories
Will UP Police Constable 2024 result be released today? check latest updates

Will UP Police Constable 2024 result be released today? check latest updates

Good news for UP govt employees: Diwali public holiday declared till Nov 1, check details

Good news for UP govt employees: Diwali public holiday declared till Nov 1, check details

Greater Noida: 28-year-old man dies by suicide after jumping from 10th floor in Bisrakh area

Greater Noida: 28-year-old man dies by suicide after jumping from 10th floor in Bisrakh area

Deepostav 2024: Over 25 lakh diyas lit on Diwali eve along banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya | WATCH

Deepostav 2024: Over 25 lakh diyas lit on Diwali eve along banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya | WATCH

India Tv - Uttar Pradesh crime news, 17 year old Taekwondo player beheaded in Jaunpur, Taekwondo player killed

Image Source : AKHILESH YADAV (X)Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav post on social media.

"There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together, on the other hand, the weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. Today's UP says we don't want BJP," he said on X.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement