Jaunpur horror: Teenager beheaded over land dispute, wailing mother sits with severed head in lap for hours

A horrific incident dampened festive mood in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur in which a 17-year-old boy was beheaded with a sword in a fight over a piece of land on Wednesday. A decades-old dispute over land in Kabiruddinpur village took an ugly turn claiming the life of the teen. Following the murder of the boy, his mother was seen sitting with the severed head in her lap for hours.

The violence was a consequence of a land dispute between two villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav and legal action has been initiated, said Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma.

"Ramesh Yadav, son of Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning that flared up the tension," the police official added.

"During the confrontation, Ramesh attacked Anurag Yadav, son of Ramjeet Yadav, with a sword and decapitated him," he added.

Lalta Yadav was arrested after the incident and a hunt is on for his son Ramesh, Sharma said.

Akhilesh slams govt over law and order in UP

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav condemned the violence, questioning the law and order situation in the state. He alleged there was no law and order left in the state.

"There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together, on the other hand, the weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. Today's UP says we don't want BJP," he said on X.

Tension prevails in the village

Heavy police deployment was made following the horrific crime in the village to prevent any further flare-ups.

